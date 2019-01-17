FMI Unveils 2019 Fresh Food Analysis Agenda

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has put out a comprehensive 2019 agenda of in-depth consumer research, which, in addition to meat, produce and foodservice, now features shopper insights regarding seafood and bakery.

“Food retailers make their mark in the fresh perimeter, capturing consumers’ attention and gaining their trust and loyalty, and the fresh foods segments will only continue to garner substantive space allocations in retail in the next two years,” noted Rick Stein, VP, fresh foods at Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “In fact, 89 percent of companies surveyed in our annual operations research expect to increase space for deli/fresh prepared grab-and-go selections, 68 percent for fresh produce, and 67 percent for deli/fresh prepared self-serve bars/buffets.” Continued Stein: “It’s imperative that we help our members navigate shoppers’ buying habits in context of these complex categories that are influenced by factors such as volatile markets and limited shelf life. In addition to research and insights, we’ll convene broader industry discussions at the second-annual FreshFoward event, reviewing the global food supply, food waste, foodservice at retail, and the evolving consumer.”

The new analyses are as follows:

“ The Power of Seafood,” which will provide consumer insights on why they buy and why they don’t buy seafood at retail, coupling this consumer research with data from Nielsen and IRI to provide a robust view of the consumer’s wants and desires regarding seafood at retail, to be presented in March at the Seafood Expo North America

“The Power of Bakery,” which, in partnership with the American Bakers Association , will probe consumer perceptions, attitudes and behaviors relating the in-store bakery category to facilitate marketing, merchandising and branding decisions, to be presented in April at the American Bakers Association Convention , with a webinar scheduled for later that month, and a later presentation at the International Baking Industry Exposition in September

Other updates to the agenda include a new webinar series kicking off with Chicago-based market research firm IRI in April to present “Top Trends in Fresh.”