Definition of ‘Well-Being’ Expanding at Retail: FMI
The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has pre-released its 2019 “Power of Health and Well-being in Food Retail,” in which consumers discuss what wellness means to them and their expectations of grocery stores. The Arlington, Va.-based trade organization’s publication probes the broader definition of “well-being” at a time when food retailers are increasingly considered allies in their shoppers’ quests for health.
According to Sue Borra, RD, FMI chief health and wellness officer and executive director of the FMI Foundation, “Wellness is still a highly relevant term for our industry, but well-being has a broader definition, including aspects such as emotional health, energy levels and sleep behaviors.”
Added Borra: “At FMI, health and well-being is a core competency and practice that influences the very fiber of our programs – from mining consumer insights across all areas of the store and online to strategizing about shopper expectations from retail. “The Power of Health and Well-being at Retail” tells a dynamic story of how food retailers are meeting consumer desires for taste and enjoyment, discovery, and mindful connection.”
Highlights of the research include consumer insights from FMI’s relevant 2018 reports:
- Consumers have new wellness expectations from food retailers, creating an opportunity for retailers to further advance their efforts to engage shoppers.
- Consumers broadly regard food as “medicine” to boost health, but the details are different for the various consumer demographics, including among the generations.
- Consumers believe in the health and social benefits of eating meals at home with family members.
- Shoppers have strong opinions about food labels, health and transparency.
- Consumers are raising their requirements for transparency, both for packaged items and for information about sourcing, animal welfare and other factors beyond ingredients.
- Consumers trust guidance from retail dietitians and other health professionals.
- Consumer feedback shows that retailers have a major role to play in promoting total-store wellness strategies, both in physical stores and online.
- Retailers recognize the crucial importance of health and wellness to their businesses, but there is more they can do, such as delving deeper into consumers’ unmet needs and gaining insight into the behaviors of younger generations.
- Retailers should adopt total store wellness strategies, advancing consumer education, embracing local marketing, building health partnerships and otherwise boosting consumer trust.