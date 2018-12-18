Definition of ‘Well-Being’ Expanding at Retail: FMI

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has pre-released its 2019 “Power of Health and Well-being in Food Retail,” in which consumers discuss what wellness means to them and their expectations of grocery stores. The Arlington, Va.-based trade organization’s publication probes the broader definition of “well-being” at a time when food retailers are increasingly considered allies in their shoppers’ quests for health.

According to Sue Borra, RD, FMI chief health and wellness officer and executive director of the FMI Foundation, “Wellness is still a highly relevant term for our industry, but well-being has a broader definition, including aspects such as emotional health, energy levels and sleep behaviors.” Added Borra: “At FMI, health and well-being is a core competency and practice that influences the very fiber of our programs – from mining consumer insights across all areas of the store and online to strategizing about shopper expectations from retail. “ The Power of Health and Well-being at Retail ” tells a dynamic story of how food retailers are meeting consumer desires for taste and enjoyment, discovery, and mindful connection.”

Highlights of the research include consumer insights from FMI’s relevant 2018 reports: