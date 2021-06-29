Walmart Introduces 1st-Ever Private-Brand Analog Insulin

Walmart has rolled out the first-ever private brand analog insulin, which the retailer said “will revolutionize the access and affordability to diabetes care by offering customers a significant price savings without compromising quality.” Available exclusively through Walmart’s private ReliOn brand, the offering consists of analog insulin vials for $72.88 each and FlexPens for $85.88.

According to Walmart, the products will save customers from 58% to 75% off the cash price of branded analog insulin products, which translates to a savings of as much as $101 per branded vial, or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

The new private label ReliOn NovoLog Insulin (insulin aspart) injection, made by Novo Nordisk, is at Walmart pharmacies starting this week, and will come to Sam’s Club pharmacies in mid-July, across the United States. ReliOn NovoLog is a rapid-acting insulin analog used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. Customers need a prescription to purchase the items.

“We know many people with diabetes struggle to manage the financial burden of this condition, and we are focused on helping by providing affordable solutions,” noted Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP, Walmart health and wellness. “We also know this is a condition that disproportionately impacts underserved populations. With ReliOn NovoLog insulin, we’re adding a high-quality medication for diabetes to the already affordable ReliOn line of products and continuing our commitment to improve access and lowering cost of care.”

Walmart’s affordable ReliOn diabetes resources also include blood glucose monitors, lancets and other products to help manage the condition.

“Diabetes often comes with high medical costs, estimated around $9,601 per person per year,” said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based American Diabetes Association. "We welcome all affordable solutions that make diabetes management more accessible to millions of Americans living with diabetes. We encourage everyone to ask their health care provider questions to better understand what the right and affordable treatment is for their unique medical needs.”

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates about 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.