Stop & Shop Goes All Out for Diabetes Awareness Month

Stop & Shop will host a month-long webinar series highlighting National Diabetes

Awareness Month this November. The programming, hosted by the retailer's nutrition partners and pharmacy, is designed to educate participants, providing them with the skills and information they need to make healthy lifestyle adjustments for managing the disease.

Quincy, Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop said that 10% of residents across the northeastern United States (where it operates) live with diabetes.

Each weekly November webinar will focus on a topic that will support, educate and empower those living with diabetes. Weekly topics include:

Nov. 2 - Diabetes overview

Nov 9 - Diabetes nutrition

Nov. 16 - Diabetes management with insights from diabetes care pharmacists

Nov. 23 - Diabetes Q&A panel discussion

Attendees will receive a free virtual nutrition consultation session with one of Stop & Shop’s

nutrition partners, as well as a digital diabetes resource guide that offers shopping tips,

diabetes-friendly recipes, educational handouts and more. Stop & Shop pharmacists will also be available for free virtual consultations, which will provide participants with a well-rounded and personalized experience.

“Stop & Shop is invested in providing the communities we serve with educational resources to live better lives every day, and we’re proud to offer additional services this November to help those living with diabetes to better understand their nutritional needs for the management and prevention of the disease,” said Allison Delaney, MS, RD, LDN, Stop & Shop’s nutrition partners lead. “With access to virtual webinars, customers have the ability to educate themselves when it’s most convenient for them.”

Brittany Orlando, clinical pharmacist with Stop & Shop Pharmacy, added: “Patients living with diabetes need to be particularly conscientious this year as COVID-19 continues to impact our communities. Flu shots are especially important for those with diabetes, and we’re proud to offer this service and work to help keep our communities healthy and safe. Whether customers need a medication review or would like guidance on how to use their blood glucose meter, we look forward to supporting them in their health journey.”

The diabetes-focused program is an extension of Stop & Shop’s Wellness Wednesdays, an ongoing virtual series where Stop & Shop’s nutrition partners share their favorite health tips and recipes. More information is available on Stop & Shop's website.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.