Kroger Health, GoodRx Renew Partnership

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., and GoodRx Holdings Inc. have agreed to a three-year renewal of their relationship, which enables the grocer’s customers to keep using the Kroger Rx Savings Club program to help lower their prescription drug costs through GoodRx’s digital platform.

Since the partnership began, in 2018, the Kroger Rx Savings Club has provided shoppers with exclusive access to discounts on commonly prescribed generic medications for such needs as diabetes, asthma, mental health issues, women’s health concerns, gastrointestinal issues and heart health. The program lowers the price of these and many other medications, providing up to 85 percent savings on thousands of prescriptions.

“By partnering with Kroger Health to power the Kroger Rx Savings Club, we have been able to help even more Americans lower the price of their prescriptions, which is especially impactful at a time when health care costs in America are on the rise,” noted Jim Sheninger, pharmacy strategy officer at Santa Monica, California-based GoodRx. “Kroger is the largest supermarket chain in the U.S. and is visited by millions of consumers every day, so we’re proud to continue working together to further our mission of providing Americans with access to affordable and convenient health care.”

For those who are uninsured, have insurance that doesn’t cover all of their medications or have high co-pays, the Kroger Rx Savings Club allows them to buy more than 100 common generic prescriptions at no or low cost. There are three tiers of low-cost medications: free 30-day/90-day prescriptions; $3 30-day/$6 90-day prescriptions; and $6 30-day/$12 90-day prescriptions. The program recently added considerable savings on select oral contraceptives and company-branded diabetic supplies. Members pay an annual fee of $36 for individuals and $72 for families, with as many as six people covered under a single family membership. Membership in the club is recognized at pharmacies located inside Kroger banner stores.

“Between the public health crisis and the ensuing economic challenges, this is a difficult time for many people,” said Kroger Health President Colleen Lindholz. “Americans are being forced to make tough decisions that oftentimes put their budgets and their health at odds. Our renewed partnership with GoodRx enables us to help our customers save money while maintaining their prescriptions, which is more critical than ever amidst the backdrop of the pandemic. Together, we can continue to help people live healthier lives.”

As well as giving free access to transparent and lower prices for brand and generic medications through its prescription offering, GoodRx offers telehealth consultations with medical providers, and health care research and information.

Kroger Health oversees 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics (called The Little Clinic) in 35 states serving more than 16 million customers, and a team of 22,000 health care practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.