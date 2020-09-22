Kroger to Launch Wellness Experience Platform

On Oct. 10, The Wellness Experience online platform by The Kroger Co. and singer-songwriter, actress and author Jewel will kick off with a summit and concert in honor of World Mental Health Day. The free live-stream event will feature artists, business leaders and mental health experts offering inspiration, education and entertainment.

Since 2018, Kroger, Jewel and events and consulting company Inclusion Cos. have collaborated on Wellness Your Way events addressing physical, emotional and mental wellness. The Wellness Experience platform grows this partnership with monthly digital events and healthy-living resources.

“We launched The Wellness Experience to inspire everyone to live healthier lives,” noted Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “The goal is to provide easy steps and solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition, and connect with our customers on a personal level. The platform also provides Kroger Health with an additional way to highlight the helpful and accessible products, services and resources we offer to support our customers’ well-being.”

Co-hosted by Jewel and actor, influencer and philanthropist Frankie Grande, the summit and concert will feature appearances from: Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen; Kroger Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins; actress, writer and “Harmonics” podcast host Beth Behrs; rock band Haim; country and hip-hop artist Willie Jones, host of Apple Music's Crossroads Radio; singer-songwriter Brynn Elliot; singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal; rock band X Ambassadors; alt-folk trio Judah & the Lion; Nicholas Petricca, from the band Walk the Moon; entrepreneur, investor and Twitch co-founder Justin Kan; entrepreneur and author Molly Bloom, subject of the film “Molly’s Game”; Dr. Blaise Aguirre, expert in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard Medical School affiliate McLean Hospital; and Dr. Judson Brewer, addiction psychiatrist and mindfulness expert.

“We recognize that many are combating the silent symptoms of COVID 19 -- anxiety, depression, and isolation – in addition to their physical health,” observed Jewel. “We know that mental wellness is critical right now, and I’m thrilled to partner with Kroger to safely connect with people across the U.S. to provide tools and resources for mental wellness during these uncertain times.”

The event will also raise funds for the Inspiring Children Foundation (ICF), a Las Vegas-based nonprofit, and its COVID-19 mental health programs.

Consumers can register online for the free World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.