Kroger’s Wellness Your Way Festival Expands to Denver

As well as in its hometown of Cincinnati, the Kroger Co., in partnership with events and consulting company Inclusion Cos. LLC, will host its Wellness Your Way festival in Denver on Aug. 16-18 with company banner King Soopers at the Colorado Convention Center. Meanwhile, the event will return to the Queen City for a second run at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Oct. 11-13.

Additionally, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and event co-founder Jewel is back, along with her foundation and festival nonprofit partner, Never Broken. The artist will perform her music on the Saturday night of the festival in both Denver and Cincinnati, as well as taking part in sessions and panels during the event.

“Our first festival in Cincinnati was a huge success, and it’s phenomenal that Kroger is expanding to bring this incredible event to the Denver community with King Soopers,” said Jewel. “We get one body and one life, and I’m so inspired to continue to share my work through this festival to help others live happier and healthier lives.”

Over three days, attendees in either city will participate in celebrity-led cooking demos, fitness sessions, and meet-and-greet events. The festival additionally features a consumer food expo, kids’ activities, inspirational talks, and interactive stations showcasing new wellness technologies, among them Kroger Health and the grocer’s OptUP app.

“Our mission is to simplify health care by creating solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level,” explained Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “This festival embodies our purpose, vision, mission and really everything that we’re trying to do as a grocer and health care provider across the country.”

Along with Jewel, celebrities taking part in the event are Tone It Up founders Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, and personal trainers and TV personalities Jen Widerstrom, with Laura’s Lean, and Jillian Michaels, with Lucky Jack. Widerstrom will also host cooking demos and book signings, and teach a fitness session. The agenda additionally includes a cooking demo by bestselling author and Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” co-host Debbie Matenopolous.

Group fitness sessions will be led by fitness icon Denise Austin and her daughter, Katie; celebrity trainer Don-a-Matrix, in partnership with Body Armor Sports Drink; and functional fitness guru Rulk; while former MLS star and analyst Cobi Jones will lead a special soccer clinic. Fitness expert and P90X creator Tony Horton will hold sessions at the Cincinnati festival only.

Single-day festival passes start at $10, with a three-day pass costing $25 and including participation to all events within the convention center. The festival offers four zones: Know Yourself (health check), Nutrition (food expo and cooking demos), Fitness (fitness sessions and activities), and Inspiration (inspirational talks and mindfulness). Products and experiences will all exemplify festival’s mission, which is the same as Kroger’s: to Feed the Human Spirit.

