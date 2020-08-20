Press enter to search
Close search

Kroger Expands COVID-19 Testing

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Kroger Expands COVID-19 Testing

By Gina Acosta - 08/20/2020
Kroger Expands COVID-19 Testing
Kroger Health clinics, currently called The Little Clinic, are available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

Kroger is expanding COVID-19 testing at more than 220 clinic locations by appointment for both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

The expansion comes on the heels of the launch of the company's employer-focused COVIDCare Plus testing program, and just in time for the start of the upcoming flu season, during which many health officials anticipate an increased need for COVID-19 testing.

The clinic testing will mirror the self-administered collection process currently used at Kroger Health's community testing locations. The expansion will enable the company's multidisciplinary team of licensed health care professionals to increase access to testing and convenient care services. Kroger Health's in-store clinics are able to test up to 5,000 patients per day.

“We are proud of our drive-thru testing program that provided a quick, interim testing solution, and now we are focused on building testing capability that serves more Americans on an ongoing basis,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “These longer-term COVID-19 testing solutions include leveraging our clinic locations and our FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit so we can reach more people.”

Patients can access Kroger Health's free screening tool to determine if testing is appropriate for them and schedule an appointment at krogerhealth.com/clinictesting. Once a patient schedules an appointment, a licensed practitioner will contact them via telehealth or by phone. Clinic locations will offer designated parking for patients, and most COVID-19 sample collections can be self-administered under the observation of a Kroger Health professional while patients remain in their vehicles. The company has also instituted additional measures at Kroger Health clinics to safeguard the health and well-being of associates, patients and customers, including enhanced air filtration systems.

Since April, Kroger Health has facilitated more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests across 19 states at drive-thru and walk-up testing locations. As the nation prepares to enter flu season, testing will become even more critical to help diagnose COVID-19 amid potentially similar symptoms.

"COVID-19 and the flu share many of the same symptoms, which could cause added confusion and concern for Americans of all ages," said Marc R. Watkins, M.D., Kroger Health's chief medical officer. "Kroger Health is ramping up our comprehensive testing efforts to provide our communities with the resources they need stay healthy and flatten the curve."

Kroger Health clinics, currently called The Little Clinic, are available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail health care organizations, with more than 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Kroger is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Related Content

Kroger Profiles Sustainability Priorities

Kroger Profiles Sustainability Priorities

Releases its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance Report

Kroger's COVID-19 Breakthrough

Grocer offering tests that produce results in 24-48 hours

Its drive-through testing is now available in six states

Kroger Expands Free COVID-19 Testing

Its drive-through testing is now available in six states

Food retailers have expanded their pandemic testing programs

Kroger Offers COVID-19 Tests to Grocery Workers

Food retailers have expanded their pandemic testing programs

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Kroger Offering Free COVID-19 Testing in Ky.
Coronavirus
Kroger Offering Free COVID-19 Testing in Ky.
Health & Wellness
Kroger's COVID-19 Breakthrough