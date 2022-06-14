Walmart and Miranda Lambert Launch Exclusive Home Collection

Walmart has revealed an exclusive home collaboration with country music superstar Miranda Lambert: Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert is now available only on the retailer’s website.

Inspired by three generations of warm and sassy Southern hospitality, the reasonably priced line aims to help create a comfortable, casual gathering place where everyone can feel welcome.

“Wanda June Home is named after the two most influential women in my life, my mom, Beverly June Lambert, and my grandma Wanda Louise Coker, a.k.a. Nonny,” explained Lambert. “They both taught me everything I know about being a woman and how to make a warm home full of laughter, love and memories. That’s really the heart of my Wanda June Home brand. The products are a physical representation of a long line of beautiful memories with amazing women. I am thrilled to launch Wanda June Home with Walmart, where my grandpa was a greeter back in the day and where I’ve shopped all my life.”

Wanda June Home will offer more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home décor items priced at $12.97-$170, with most pieces under $30. The inaugural collection is designed to mix, match and collect, with tabletop essentials evoking Lambert’s own Southwestern retro farm kitchen.

“The Wanda June Home line is a truly authentic collaboration that’s only available to Walmart customers, and we know they are going to love Miranda’s approachable, charming take on entertaining essentials and home décor at fantastic values,” noted Anthony Soohoo, EVP, Home at Walmart. “It’s our mission to build the easiest place to shop for home design by allowing our customers to save time, effort and money. The Wanda June collection is the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to expand and elevate our assortment to democratize style for our customers.”

Wanda June Home joins Walmart’s portfolio of exclusive product lines, among them a recently launched a line of kids’ home goods created in partnership with The Gap, offering 200 items across bedding, bath, pillows, throws, rugs and window treatments, with a price point starting at $20.

Following the inaugural collection, new Wanda June Home items and collections will roll out seasonally.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.