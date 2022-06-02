Walmart Expands Gap Partnership to Include Kids Home Line

As part of its ongoing strategy to make high-quality, stylish home furnishings more affordable, Walmart is rolling out a line of kids home goods created in partnership with Gap. The collection will include 200 items across bedding, bath, pillows, throws, rugs and window treatments, with a price point starting at $20.

“With the new Gap Home Kids line, we are expanding into home categories to meet the home décor and furniture needs for the entire family, at low prices that are parent-approved and styles that are kid-approved,” wrote Anthony Soohoo, EVP, home, Walmart U.S., in a company blog post. “Gap Home Kids is one more way we are democratizing style and helping customers create home spaces they love at the affordable prices they can count on at Walmart.”

The collection includes “youthfully optimistic styles” and a nod to Gap’s classic chambrays, stripes and washed denim styles.

Highlights from the collection include:

Cozy comforters and complementary sheet sets featuring classic stripes and fun prints to mix and match, like the Variegated Stripe Jersey Organic Cotton Blend Comforter Set ($44.98-$49.98) and Ombre Stars Sheet Set ($29.98-$39.98).

Organic cotton bath essentials with towels, rugs and shower curtains in cheerful prints and colors, starting with the Chambray Stripe with Tassels Shower Curtain ($27.88), Dino Bath Rug ($19.98) and Rainbow Toss 6-Piece Towel Set ($34.98).

Area rugs and accents to put the final touches on playrooms and bedrooms, including the Watercolor Dots Kids Area Rug ($49-$79), Reversible Logo Throw with Fringe ($24.98) and Solid with Pom Pom Trim Pillow ($24.98).

Gap Home at Walmart was first introduced last summer and Gap Home Furniture was made available in the fall. Walmart says the customer response has been encouraging.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.