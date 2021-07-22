Housewares Sales Still Up Significantly

With nowhere to go but home during the pandemic, consumers turned to cooking for entertainment. At-home baking, grilling and cocktail mixing fueled a 25% spike in housewares sales in 2020, according to data from The NPD Group.

“The housewares industry has been super hot,” affirms Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor at Port Washington, N.Y.-based NPD. “Consumers turned pandemic-driven boredom into an opportunity to experiment with cooking. We’re starting to see a bit of a decline versus a year ago, but sales are still up significantly versus 2019.”

IRI data shows that across all channels, dollar sales of non-electric kitchen tools for the 52-week period ended May 16, 2021, grew 21%, drinkware surged 20% and kitchen storage was ahead 12%.

“Throughout the pandemic, OXO saw an increased appetite for many of our tools, new and classic,” says Rebecca Simkins, national sales manager for El Paso, Texas-based Helen of Troy’s OXO brand. “Consumer habits throughout the year focused on cleanliness, storage, coffee and baking, which have made new products in these spaces more approachable and in demand.”

According to Simkins, consumers are discovering gadgets and tools through social media, specifically video, enabling them to see the products in action and sparking sales. “We expect consumers to continue refining skills that they started building during the pandemic, including baking, home organizing, cooking, coffee brewing and deep cleaning,” she notes.

As consumers continue to be more adventurous with food prep at home, specific housewares segments are likely to see continued upside. Sales of bakeware were particularly strong during the pandemic — NPD data shows the segment with 44% year-over-year growth in the three months ending August 2020 — and consumers have shown a continued interest in baking at home.

In a 2019 podcast on cookware and bakeware trends, Erika Sirimanne, head of home and garden at London-based Euromonitor International, observed that consumers are focused on enjoying time spent at home, and are also craving simplicity, health and wellness at home. “This back-to-basics approach has stoked a demand for home baking,” said Sirimanne.

While the pandemic shaped the kinds of foods people served — for instance, sales of mini Bundt cakes pans soared when sharing foods became taboo — as consumers ease restrictions on gatherings, Derochowski advises retailers to stay tuned to subtle changes in how consumers are preparing and serving foods, and adapt their assortments to reflect those new trends.

While consumers will continue to be creative with their cooking, Leana Salamah, VP of marketing at the Chicago-based International Housewares Association (IHA), sees the biggest opportunity in the return of at-home entertaining.

“After 15 months of honing new cooking skills, consumers are ready to put them to use in gathering their families and friends back at their homes after this protracted separation,” says Salamah. “That represents an enormous opportunity for tableware, barware, textiles and prep-to-table items. In addition, it represents a major opportunity for kitchen electrics that facilitate gatherings — think raclettes and fast-cook pizza ovens.”

Grilling Goes Big

Consumers took grilling to the next level during the pandemic, and experts predict that there’s no going back. Camping vacations, Friday-night pizza gatherings and Thanksgiving turkey recipes that required smoking all helped fuel growth beyond core gas and charcoal grill options, according to NPD.

With more consumers reducing their meat consumption, retailers can expect more focus on grilled vegetables and tools to help consumers grill them. A recent report from Euromonitor found that the heightened awareness of health during the pandemic meant that consumers were not only cooking more at home, they were also making an effort to cook healthier meals. Grilled veggies check that box. Award-winning cookbook author Steven Raichlen calls 2021 “the year of the grilled vegetable,” and predicts that consumers will be grilling vegetables such as “okra, snap peas and brussels sprouts on the stalk.”

NPD data indicates that specialized grilling products with lower price tags contributed significantly to houseware sales, and items such as portable grills, pizza ovens and turkey fryers were among the fastest-growing segments in the category in terms of unit sales. That trend buoyed sales of grill accessories, which saw a dollar sales increase of 23% for the 52 weeks ending May 29, 2021, according to NPD.