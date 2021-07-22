Target Reveals Details on Upcoming Ulta Launch

Personal care gurus are getting ready for the big launch of Ulta Beauty at more than 100 Target stores nationwide and online next month. The retail partners are planning for these experiential “shop-in-shops” to reach a total of 800 Target stores across the country in the coming years.

Target revealed the partnership with Ulta in November 2020. The major move for the mass merchandiser marks its first time offering prestige beauty brands.

“Ulta Beauty at Target is unmatched in the industry, bringing guests the opportunity to discover new prestige brands while they shop Target’s incredible beauty assortment. This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multicategory business to drive traffic and preference as we meet guests’ needs in innovative ways,” said Christina Hennington, EVP and chief growth officer at Target. “With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience.”

Outlining its bid to make prestige beauty more accessible, Target said that each shop-in-shop will be prominently placed near the existing Target beauty section and will feature specialized displays, discovery zones, and on-trend, seasonally relevant offerings. Ulta Beauty-trained team members will provide customers with beauty expertise to guide product discovery and selection.

Customers who shop Ulta Beauty at Target can take advantage of rewards from both Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards.

The immersive experience will also be accessible on Target.com and in the Target app with an elevated look and feel. Those shopping online can get free shipping for qualifying orders and take advantage of Target's same-day Drive Up and Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt at participating store locations.

“As the retail and beauty industries continue to evolve, we take pride in being leaders that continually redefine and elevate guest experiences. Ulta Beauty at Target reflects our commitment to drive the industry forward and keep our guests meaningfully engaged,” said Kecia Steelman, COO for Bolingbrook, Ill.-based Ulta Beauty. “Our dynamic teams have worked together to create a disruptive, exciting way to discover prestige beauty with a thoughtfully curated assortment and knowledgeable, approachable experts to serve as beauty gurus.”

The Ulta Beauty at Target assortment will feature more than 50 specially curated prestige brands, including, but not limited to, the following: Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ariana Grande, bareMinerals, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, Jack Black, Juvia’s Place, MAC Cosmetics, Madison Reed, Morphe, Pattern, Philosophy, Smashbox, St. Tropez, Sunday Riley, Tarte, The Ordinary, Too Faced, Tula Skincare, Ulta Beauty Collection, and Urban Decay.

Since 1990, Ulta Beauty has brought together all things beauty, all in one place, with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes products through its website.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 1,900 locations. The company added more than $1 billion in market share during the first three months of 2021.