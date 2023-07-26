Walmart Adds Travel Perks for Subscription Service Members

Walmart is partnering with travel technology company Expedia to offer its Walmart+ members the opportunity to earn Walmart Cash when booking trips. By making travel plans through WalmartPlusTravel.com, members will receive 5% Walmart Cash on hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals and activities, as well as 2% Walmart Cash on all flights.

The new program is powered by Expedia Group’s White Label Template technology, and gives Walmart+ members access to more than 900,000 properties, 500 airlines, 100 car rental companies and thousands of activities across the globe.

“We're bringing together the ultimate savings membership and vacation booking site to deliver a first-ever travel-focused benefit for Walmart+ members,” said Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager of Walmart+. “Combined with our other benefits — including free delivery, streaming and savings on fuel — we’re creating a membership that saves customers time and money, whether they’re at home or having fun at their favorite vacation destination.”

Walmart+ members can access the new perk through member benefits hub in the app or at WalmartPlusTravel.com. Once the booking is confirmed, any Walmart Cash earned will appear in the member’s Walmart wallet, and it will become available 30 days after travel is completed.

“We’re delighted to launch this collaboration with Walmart, America’s largest retailer, making planning, shopping and booking travel a new and seamless part of Walmart’s shopping experience,” said Ariane Gorin, president of Expedia for Business. “Together, we’re connecting Walmart’s massive customer base with Expedia Group’s extensive array of travel supply partners from all around the world.”

Continued Gorin: “What's exciting is that with this collaboration, Walmart customers will benefit from Expedia's ongoing innovation through TravelOS, our AI-powered travel operating system, as we continue to add new product and feature updates to drive the best traveler experience.”

Earlier this month, Walmart added to its Walmart+ membership platform with Walmart+ Assist, which offers customers who receive government assistance 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ paid membership plan.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named it one of its Retailers of the Century.