Walmart Adds Exclusive Wines Ahead of Holidays

Walmart is launching three new wines ahead of the holiday season. The new items are exclusive to the retailer, and continue Walmart’s holiday push, which includes exclusive gingerbread house kits and expanded delivery options.

“Nothing completes our festive holiday celebrations more than sharing a glass of wine with friends and family, but finding the perfect bottle can be a hassle,” said the company. “Thankfully, Walmart is THE destination for all your adult beverage needs. With alcohol pickup available at over 3,000 stores and alcohol delivery in nearly 1,500, getting what you need for your holiday party has never been easier.”

The new wines include the following.

Lionne Royale Champagne (SRP $34.98*): Lionne Royale offers the same premium, high-quality taste as champagnes normally sold at $60.

Astra Bella (SRP $8.98/$10.98*): This new collection is geared toward fans of semi-sweet, fruity, semi-sparkling wines: Astra Bella Rosso : As Walmart describes, an intense red color, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry are all apparent in this wine’s mouth-filling taste. Astra Bella Black : Full bodied, silky and smooth in texture, this wine balances flavors of strawberry, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry.



*Note: final pricing may vary state to state