Walmart Expands Holiday Delivery Options

To help shoppers get their holiday shopping done, Walmart has rolled out several convenient delivery options.

The company is extending store delivery hours nationwide by two hours until 10:00 p.m. local time, which allows customers to place orders up to 6:00 p.m. local time for same- or next-day delivery and have additional time to change orders once they’ve been placed; adding more delivery windows for customers through service providers that drive on Walmart’s delivery platform, Spark Driver, who now have the option to shop and deliver select orders; and increasing the number of items available for delivery from local stores, including oversized items such as artificial Christmas trees, in addition to alcohol, which will now be available for pickup from 3,000 stores and delivery from 1,500 locations.

These expanded options are “just a few ways Walmart will be working hard for customers this holiday,” noted Tom Ward, SVP of last mile, Walmart U.S., in a recent blog post. “As a thank-you to our associates for their work, all U.S. store locations will close for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Pickup and delivery from stores will operate as normal the day before Thanksgiving and will resume at 12 p.m. local time the day after.”

Added Ward, “Ultimately, we’re giving customers more of what they need – more time, more availability and more items – so they have more time for what they want – more celebration, more joy and more ways to live better.”

The retailer is also offering Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, with early access for Walmart+ members.

