Walmart Advances in Text Shopping

Walmart’s incubation arm, Store N o 8, is working with the company’s global tech team to beta-test Walmart Text to Shop with customers in select areas.

“We’re learning a lot about when and how customers prefer a conversational experience, and we look forward to making this more widely available in the future,” wrote Dominique Essig, VP of conversational commerce at Store N o 8, in a recent blog post.

While the company has offered voice shopping for years, text shopping is just beginning to gain traction, noted Essig.

“In addition to helping our busy families with this simple solution, a key benefit of this new service is that it’s personalized just for them,” she explained. “By understanding our customers’ preferences, we also solve the paradox of choice and save them time by serving up what we know they love best. Most importantly, we offer Walmart customers the opportunity to shop no matter where they are, and to communicate naturally by simply asking for what they want, any way they want.”

Walmart’s conversational commerce collaboration with Mountain View, Calif.-based Google aims to make it easier than ever for customers to shop using a phone or Google device.

“The advantage of conversational commerce is that customers can communicate with Walmart the way they communicate with friends and family,” wrote Essig. “Easy, convenient — no need to learn how to use a new platform.”

