Grocers Get Ready for Futuristic In-Store Order Picking

Tech company TeamViewer has partnered with Google to co-develop and co-market enterprise augmented-reality (AR) solutions built on Google Cloud to better serve customer needs. Their first jointly developed solution is geared specifically to grocery stores and retailers to help improve omnichannel fulfillment.

The companies' Assisted Order Picking solution is a hands-free order-picking application that leverages Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses equipped with TeamViewer's vision-picking software from its Frontline suite.

Through a connection to a retailer's order fulfillment system to update inventory in real time, associates receive the information they need to fulfill orders within the display of Google Glass. The heads-up display capability enables associates to use both hands to locate and pick the correct items, with the capability of improving pick rates anywhere from 15% to 40%. At the same time, it provides new data insights to retailers grappling with increasing demand from customers for buy-online-pickup-in-store (BOPIS) and same-day delivery options.

According to Google Cloud, Assisted Order Picking can help retailers improve productivity through focus, free hands to pick and pack while scanning, use voice capabilities to enter product details, and receive audible feedback to identify errors.

"Shopping behavior has dramatically changed, especially in the current pandemic, and retailers are having to hire new associates while rethinking their picking and fulfillment processes,” said Carrie Tharp, VP, retail and consumer at Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Cloud. “Retailers are looking for off-the-shelf technology they can implement today that will also prepare them for long- term success as they develop new approaches to the modern store."

The AR solution can also help retailers appease consumers’ frustration regarding empty shelves. Oracle’s recent survey reveals shoppers’ willingness to seek out companies that better manage inventory. According to the survey, 63% of people want brands to be more transparent on inventory. Seventy-eight percent of participants in the survey pool would be more willing to buy from a company if they knew that it uses advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to deal with supply chain problems, underscoring the importance of retailers’ efforts to keep their part of the chain running smoothly.

"We are excited to introduce this first solution with Google Cloud as retailers and grocers struggle to adjust to omnichannel shopping trends. Our goal is to provide them the tools and technology to drive a higher level of service to their customers and to streamline their ever-changing business models," said Alfredo Patron, EVP of business development at TeamViewer. "As a Google Cloud partner, we are now developing solutions to improve both the front and back end of retail operations as a first step. In the very near future, we are looking to extend our partnership and apply this same technology stack to improve manufacturing, field service and supply chain processes within other industries."

Based in Goppingen, Germany, TeamViewer is a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions.