Why Grocers Should Be Raising Their Phygital Game

Consumers want food retailers to better leverage technology to make their shop more pain-free.

According to a new survey from ChaseDesign, more than 70% of consumers want to use technology to get through the visit faster but also to have greater control and increased options.

“Customers really want the combination of the physical store with the digital shopping experience, using their smartphones and in-store tech to make visits fun, rewarding, convenient, and pain-free. Retailers need to focus on raising their phygital game to retain their existing customers and attract new ones to the store,” said Joe Lampertius, president at ChaseDesign.

Shoppers are using their smartphones more during their in-store visits for things like contactless checkout, scanning QR codes for product information, looking up discounts/promos and downloading digital coupons. In an example given by Lampertius, iRobot deployed a QR program developed with ChaseDesign for retail locations globally that take shoppers to specific Roomba Robotic vacuum and Braava Mop product videos or demonstrations. These QR codes are a quick and easy way to link to videos that educate and guide the shopper in their path to purchase, particularly for high-consideration and complex categories.

The ChaseDesign Tech at Retail survey reveals technologies like self-checkout are rapidly gaining traction with customers, with more than 62% of respondents reporting self-checkout makes them more likely to shop at a retailer. Coca-Cola and Walmart are taking advantage of this trend by working with ChaseDesign to enhance the self-checkout experience to reduce long lines and confusion while driving new growth on impulse items.

Another example of companies riding these trends is the new American Express Shop at Barclays Center, which takes self-checkout to a higher level by featuring frictionless transactions, helping fans avoid long lines, getting back to the action sooner. This innovative, just walk out shopping experience was created in partnership with ChaseDesign and Momentum Worldwide, allowing American Express Card Members to scan their card, pick up the food, beverage, or fan gear they want, and just walk out with charges showing up on their statement.

Best-in-class retailers are incorporating digital into their physical stores, making the shopping experience easier and/or more productive. Topping this list are Walmart, Target and Kroger, with Costco, Whole Foods, Sam's Club, Walgreens, CVS, Albertsons and Publix rounding out the top 10. These same retailers lead the list of apps that shoppers find most useful.

During August 2021, ChaseDesign fielded an online survey through its proprietary research platform, mPulse among 1,000 consumers between the ages of 16-54. Respondents were screened to be the primary or secondary shopper in their households.