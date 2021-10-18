Black Friday Again Coming Early at Walmart

After last year’s successfully reinvented Black Friday shopping experience, Walmart will again hold its November savings events, “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This time around, the second annual round of deals will offer something extra for Walmart+ members, who will receive early access to online Black Friday events throughout November, giving them the chance to shop at the same lower prices four hours before the scheduled start times for all three events.

“We continue to build Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for our customers,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer for Walmart U.S. “That means we’re there for our customers during the everyday with key benefits like free unlimited delivery from stores and free shipping with no order minimum, but it also means we create extra excitement for them during the big moments, like Black Friday. We’re excited for our Walmart+ members to be first in line for the hottest Black Friday deals out there.”

Like last year, Walmart will hold three Black Friday savings events during November to offer customers lower prices on gifts for the coming holidays. Each sale will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in the retailer’s stores.

“Our customers count on us to deliver an amazing Black Friday experience with the best prices year after year, and this year we’re making it even bigger and better with more ways to shop and more of every item,” noted Scott McCall, EVP and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “The team has worked hard to prepare for another outstanding holiday season, and no matter how or where our customers choose to shop – from the shelf in a store, ordering online, and picking it up curbside or having it delivered to their front door – they can depend on us for a safe and convenient shopping experience.”

Walmart will have more of every event product available so as many customers as possible can take advantage of the season’s best deals. Event 1 begins online on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and continues in stores Nov. 5, with deals on toys and electronics, and Walmart+ members getting early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 3; Event 2 begins online on Wednesday, Nov. 10 and continues in stores Nov. 12, with deals on apparel, home goods and hardlines, and Walmart+ members getting early access to deals from 3 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10; and Event 3 enabling consumers to shop thousands of deals right now on Walmart.com, plus Black Friday savings on select items starting Oct. 18 at 8:15 p.m. ET, while supplies last.

As well as the deals starting Oct. 18 and the upcoming “Black Friday Deals for Days” events, Walmart will offer rollbacks on items across the store and on Walmart.com, on top of its everyday low prices.

Walmart customers can join Walmart+ to get early access to Black Friday savings, along with such other perks as free shipping with no order minimum on items shipped by Walmart, free delivery from a store, Rx for Less, and mobile Scan and Go. Membership costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

All of the deals are available online, and to help ensure safe shopping in stores, Walmart follows CDC guidance and local mandates.

In other holiday news, Walmart has revealed that its U.S. stores will close on Thanksgiving Day, which this year falls on Nov. 25.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.