Amazon Moves from Prime Day to Black Friday

Prime Day is over. Now comes, more or less, Black Friday.

Amazon has officially started its holiday shopping season with what it calls Black Friday-worthy deals. The retailer said that customers can shop now and score those deals with Amazon’s Holiday Dash deals event — deep discounts from small businesses and top brands are available across the hottest categories from toys to fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and other product categories.

The deals also include offers related to Whole Foods. Prime members can receive discounts on customer favorites including 35% off Bare Bones broths and 35% off all packaged teas, available now through Oct. 27. And available now through Oct. 20, Whole Foods customers can get 20% off pumpkins and gourds – excluding squash.

The deals started Friday, Oct. 16. Amazon said it will offer customers more than a million deals worldwide throughout the season. It said most items shipped now through Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2021.

Amazon is not the only major retailer looking to go early and get creative with Black Friday during this pandemic year. Walmart recently announced it will have a “revamped” Black Friday this year that includes three separate events. The first event will kick off with online deals on Nov. 4 and store deals on Nov. 7. Starting online at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, customers can purchase deals like an onn. brand 42-inch UHD Roku TV for $88 and popular Hotel Style bath towels for $5.

