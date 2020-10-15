Top 5 Supermarkets for Customer Service

Publix has taken the No. 1 supermarket spot on Newsweek's Best Customer Service 2021 list. The news magazine partnered with global data research firm Statista to identify the stores that consistently provide the best customer service by surveying more than 25,000 U.S. customers.

Five supermarkets were ranked on their net promoter score and five evaluation criteria (quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility). The winners were:

Publix (8.79) Wegmans (8.62) Trader Joe's (8.57) Sprouts (8.54) The Fresh Market (8.35)

“We are honored to be recognized with this award by our customers,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Publix associates work hard to treat our customers like royalty, and we’re grateful to be acknowledged for customer service excellence in our industry.

A number of other categories recognized food retailers as well. Solely for online groceries, AmazonFresh took the top spot, followed by FreshDirect and then Shipt.

The superstores and warehouse club stores category also had three winners. Costco came in No. 1, Meijer in No. 2, and Sam's Club in No. 3.

Meal kit services had a mix of players with Home Chef, Martha and Marley Spoon, and HelloFresh coming in first, second and third.

In the convenience store category, Wawa owned the top spot while QuikTrip, Sheetz, Pilot Flying J and Kum & Go filed in behind them accordingly.

Visit Newsweek for the complete Best Customer Service 2021 rankings.