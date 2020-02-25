H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans Tops in Customer Satisfaction

As if H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans weren’t flying high enough after finishing in the top five in dunnhumby’s nationwide consumer study, the three have resurfaced at the top of another consumer satisfaction index.

The latest retail report from the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based American Customer Satisfaction Index (ASCI) took the temperature of consumers, rating the customer satisfaction levels of both traditional and online retailers, including department and discount stores, specialty retail, drug stores, supermarkets and ecommerce retailers.

Looking specifically at the supermarket category, Trader Joe’s, which stood alone in last year’s index, now shares the lead with H-E-B and Wegmans, the former of which climbed the highest in the rankings just as it did in the dunnhumby report.

The ACSI report rates companies on a scale of 0 to 100. H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Wegmans all scored an 84. Aldi, Amazon, Costco and Publix fell right below that, with a score of 83.

By comparison, Walmart placed last, with a score of 73, and Albertsons ranked just above that, at 75.

Read more on the website of Progressive Grocer’s sister publication Store Brands.