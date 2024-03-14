Walgreens to Sell Claire’s Fashion Accessories

Each participating Walgreens location will have a dedicated display of trend-forward products located within the seasonal section of the store, merchandised by Claire's.

Walgreens is collaborating with Claire's Holdings LLC to bring the brand's assortment of fashion accessories and products to more than 4,400 Walgreens locations nationwide by the end of this month.

Through this launch, Claire's best-selling jewelry, hair accessories and cosmetics, as well as seasonal pieces, will be accessible to even more shoppers. Each participating Walgreens location will have a dedicated display of trend-forward products located within the seasonal section of the store, merchandised by Claire's.

"Walgreens is proud to offer a wide assortment of must-haves for its customers. Whether they're wanting to purchase a thoughtful and unique gift or treat themselves, adding Claire's fashion accessories ensures customers have access to a wider variety of options," said Dale Johnson, Walgreens' group VP and general merchandise manager. "Walgreens delights in providing products that empower shoppers to be themselves, and we're excited to add more brands to fit our shoppers' needs all in one place."

"As a one-stop destination for everyday needs, Walgreens services millions of people every day. Together, we will extend Claire's trend-driven shopping experience to new and existing customers, giving Walgreens shoppers more to love, fostering deeper connections and inspiring self-expression," said Ryan Vero, CEO of Hoffman Estates, Ill.-based Claire's.

Through its global brands, Claire's and Icing, Claire’s Holdings delivers an omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. This new relationship with Walgreens builds on Claire’s success with more than 40 retailers, including Walmart.

Walgreens is included in the U.S. segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., an integrated health care, pharmacy and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day. Walgreens Boots Alliance has approximately 12,500 locations across the United States, Europe and Latin America and employs more than 315,000 people. The Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens brand operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It’s No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.