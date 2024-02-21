Waldo’s Dollar Mart Simplifies Retail Ops With Oracle Cloud

Mexican retailer Waldo’s Dollar Mart, which operates 800-plus grocery and clothing stores throughout the country, has deployed Oracle Cloud finance and merchandising applications to manage its complex multiformat business model while continuing to scale to provide shoppers with more product and buying channel options.

Many of Waldo’s clothing selections come from overseas. By continuing to update its operations with Oracle Cloud, the retailer can now improve financial forecasting and make better inventory decisions to ensure that shoppers have a fresh assortment of items at value prices while working toward its goal of opening around 70 new stores annually.

“Having the right tools in place was essential in supporting our diverse retail concepts and ability to meet our aggressive growth strategy,” noted Laura Andrade Ortega, CIO at Lerma, Mexico-based Waldo’s. “Based on our long history, moving to the cloud with Oracle was the natural choice, given the breadth of its portfolio and expertise in retail. Today, we have a fast pace of stores openings on a weekly basis and plan to increase these numbers each month. Oracle Cloud solutions help us to better align data and business processes and give our teams the ability to focus on the most impactful needs of our business while continuing to increase our bottom line and meet customer expectations.”

Waldo’s went live with Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) back in 2020, followed by Oracle Retail Merchandising Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Allocation Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Invoice Matching Cloud Service, Oracle Retail Pricing Cloud Service and Oracle Warehouse Management — part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) — with no disruption to the business. The retailer is also deploying Oracle Transportation Management in Oracle Cloud SCM.

Moving to Oracle Cloud has enabled Waldo’s to consolidate and rationalize more than 62 legacy applications and streamline its particular business processes across its grocery and clothing operations. Working with the Oracle Retail Customer Value team, the retailer is continuing to enhance its inventory management, planning and budgeting processes, giving its merchandising team the ability to make smarter purchasing decisions for customers.

Waldo’s now offers consistent user experience and is better able to manage the legal, regulatory and corporate complexities of cross-border transactions. It also has the foundation to quickly open new stores to serve the needs of its customers both in brick-and-mortar locations and online.

“Waldo’s business model requires an agile operation that provides a great shopping experience for consumers eager for the best deals and a constant flow of unique new finds,” said Alex Alt, EVP of retail and hospitality at Austin, Texas-based Oracle. “Through our continued partnership with Waldo’s, we have helped them consolidate applications and information to better serve its current storefronts while scaling to hundreds more with relative ease.”