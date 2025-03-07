 Skip to main content

Wakefern Goes High Tech to Boost Own Brands

Grocery cooperative is implementing new technology from Bamboo Rose to streamline its product development processes
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Wakefern to Debut Automated Micro-Fulfillment Center
Wakefern is collaborating with Bamboo Rose to streamline its Own Brand product development efforts.

As Wakefern Food Corp. works to expand its assortment of private label products, the Keasby, N.J.-based grocery cooperative is turning to a high-tech solution to streamline its efforts and meet its goals.

The company is implementing the TotalPLM product development and supply chain platform from Bamboo Rose. This collaboration represents an expansion of Bamboo Rose's work with Wakefern and is designed to enhance the development of the co-op’s Own Brand offerings across its more than 365 stores. 

[RELATED: Store Brands Are Accelerating, Evolving: Report]

According to Bamboo Rose, Wakefern will use TotalPLM for product development, sourcing and supplier relationship management, as it aims to drive top-line revenue growth, expand Own Brand penetration and maximize product launch success while reducing costs.

"At Wakefern, we are committed to delivering the best products to our customers," said Pam Ofri, director of Own Brands at Wakefern Food Corp. "Working with Bamboo Rose enables us to streamline product development, improve supplier collaboration, and speed up time to market for our value-driven, award-winning line of store brands that includes Bowl & Basket, Wholesome Pantry, and Paperbird."

TotalPLM offers several features including improved visibility, better cross-team collaboration, and more efficient supplier management. Through this collaboration with Bamboo Rose, Wakefern expects to optimize product development and sourcing for its assortment of private label products and expects to improve time to market while enhancing its overall Own Brands strategy.

This article was originally covered by sister publication Store Brands

