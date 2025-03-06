 Skip to main content

PLMA Set to Hold 2025 Private Label Trade Show in November

Annual event to be held Nov. 16-18 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago
"Store Brands Marketplace" is the theme for the 2025 PLMA Private Label Trade Show in Chicago.

PLMA is gearing up for its Annual Private Label Trade Show.

The show will be held Nov. 16-18 at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

Noting that in 2024, store brand sales reached $271 billion, an increase of $9 billion from 2023, setting new records in both units and dollars, according to PLMA’s 2025 Private Label Report, PLMA said the exhibit floor will be filled with thousands of the latest products. 

Products to be featured include food, beverages, wine and spirits, ingredients, authentic international foods and nonfoods, refrigerated and frozen foods, foodservice items, sustainable packaging, snack foods, beauty and cosmetic products, pet products, self-care, baby care, health and wellness, household goods, kitchenware, general merchandise, convenience foods and grab-and-go items and much more.

“Whether attendees are looking for private label food, beverages or nonfoods, the Annual Private Label Trade Show is the place to see the newest products and latest trends,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “It’s the ultimate ‘Store Brands Marketplace.’”

Every year, the show brings together industry professionals representing all store formats, including major supermarkets, supercenters, drug chains, wholesale clubs, dollar stores, specialty stores, mass merchandisers, importers and exporters, e-commerce retailers and convenience stores/travel stops.

Last year, the sold-out show floor was filled with 1,821 exhibitors from 60 countries, including 700 first-time exhibitors. In all, some 14,000 retailers, visitors, exhibitors and others from the store brand and retail industries attended the event.

Manufacturers will showcase products with multi-generational appeal, such as sustainable packaging for Gen Z, functional beverages for baby boomers, ethnic-inspired offerings, as well as vegan, organic and specialty products.

In addition to the exhibit hall, attendees will have access to valuable insights through opening seminars, a keynote breakfast on both show days, networking events and informational on-site displays, including: 

  • PLMA’s Idea Supermarket, featuring the latest product and packaging trends from around the globe.
  • New Product Expo, a showcase of select product and packaging innovations from companies exhibiting at the show.
  • PLMA 2025 Salute to Excellence Awards, a display of retailer food and non-food product innovations chosen best private label product in their categories by industry and consumer judges.

Exhibitor registration is now open. Visitor registration will start in mid-June. 

