Wahlburgers Ground Beef, Hamburger Patties

Wahlburgers, the fast-casual restaurant brand founded by brothers Paul, Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, along with other investors, has collaborated with ARKK Food Co. to create a retail beef program. Now available to five customers a taste of the Wahlburgers experience from the comfort of their own kitchens, the products include ground beef (16-ounce), pre-formed full-size (21.28-ounce) and slider-sized (20-ounce) patties, and brick packs (16-ounce), all made with the same proprietary Wahlburgers angus blend of brisket, short rib and chuck that is found in the restaurants. SRPs for the products range from $6.99 to $8.99 each.