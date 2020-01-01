Wahlburgers Beef…At Home!

What began as a line of premium beef products featuring the Signature Blend of Angus Brisket, Short Rib and Chuck served in Wahlburgers restaurants daily, has expanded to a full line of Certified Angus Beef blends, Frozen patties and new patty blends.

Also launching this year, Wahlburgers Kobe-Style Blend Patties and Prime Blend Patties (both available now) and Wahl Sauce, which will be available in the Spring. The full mix of SKUs gives every retailer an opportunity to find the right Wahlburgers program for their stores. In the new retail world, where shoppers can purchase non-perishable items basically anywhere, it is powerful brands like Wahlburgers that produce high-quality fresh and frozen beef products that keeps customers coming to stores.

Over 50% of consumers eat burgers at least once a week. Combine that with consumer brand recognition, a premium beef category growing 10 times the rate of conventional beef, and you can see why Wahlburgers beef makes sense for any retailer nationwide!