The United Family Raises $227K for March of Dimes

After weeks of fundraising, The United Family has presented March of Dimes West Texas with a check for $227,005. Fundraising efforts included a scan tag in which guests themselves raised more than $80,000.

The funds from this West Texas campaign, chaired by The United Family President Sidney Hopper, will support the health of moms and babies in communities from the Panhandle south to Midland/Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo, and east to Wichita Falls and all points in between.

"We are so proud to be in a position where we can partner with an organization like the March of Dimes," said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. "We know that these funds will further support their mission of fighting for the health of all mothers and babies. The United Family has been a longtime supporter of the March of Dimes mission. We are so proud to be a small part of that mission.”

Since 2001, The United Family and its guests have raised more than $1.3 million to support the mission of March of Dimes.

Arlington, Va.-based March of Dimes works in communities to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth and maternal mortality and morbidity. According to the organization, more than 50,000 women experience life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth, and 380,000 babies are born prematurely each year in the United States. In Texas alone, one in nine babies (10.8%) are born preterm, which can lead to lifelong health problems.

“We are so grateful to The United Family and their guests for the overwhelming support this year,” said Delia Case, executive director for Fort Worth-based March of Dimes West Texas. “The dollars raised through this campaign will help support our moms and babies across West Texas as we work to identify and tackle their most urgent needs. Our goal is to make a brighter future for all families.”

United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.