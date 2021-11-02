United Supermarkets Hopes for ‘Rave’ Restaurant Reviews

United Supermarkets has officially opened its new restaurant, “Rave On,” within the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences in the grocer’s hometown of Lubbock Texas, holding a Feb. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the event. The restaurant is named after the song “Rave On,” made popular by legendary Lubbock native Buddy Holly back in 1958.

United partnered with the Lubbock Entertainment Performing Arts Association to create a unique experience combining fine dining and the performing arts. The grocer will operate the restaurant as well as handle all concessions and banquet service inside Buddy Holly Hall.

According to United CEO Robert Taylor, the company undertook a national search for talent to work on the project.

“We are so excited to finally share the Rave On experience with the rest of Lubbock,” noted Taylor, who is set to retire as CEO in March, but who will continue to oversee Rave On and Buddy Holly Hall’s concessions and banquet services. “The facilities in this building are world-class, and it is just the cherry on top for us to be able to put together this restaurant in this facility. We know it is something people are going to rave about.”

“This incredible performing arts center requires food to match,” said Thomas Wicinski, head of food and beverage at United and leader of the restaurant project. “At Rave On, we hope to offer the people of West Texas a menu full of options that will help them explore new flavors while also keeping some that West Texas flair. It is our goal to create a memorable experience for every guest who walks through our doors.”

Restaurant hours are 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday, with Sunday hours dependent on performance schedules.

A self-distributing company, United operates 96 stores under five banners — United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express — along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.