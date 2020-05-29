United Supermarkets Acquires Rights to August’s Pies

United Supermarkets LLC has acquired the rights to the name and recipes of August’s Pies, an iconic West Texas brand. The company began making fried pies in 1937, but ended production earlier this year.

“When we learned August’s Pies had ceased operations, we moved quickly to ensure the legendary brand would continue to be available for our guests,” said Sidney Hopper, president of Lubbock, Texas-based United, a banner of Albertsons Cos. “We feel the brand and quality of August’s Pies aligns well with our mission to offer great local products.”

Originally produced by August Moeller, August’s Pies were known for their delicate, flaky crust and such fruit fillings as apple, pineapple, cherry, apricot and peach, as well as creamy lemon, chocolate and coconut.

“We will have some exciting announcements in the fall when production resumes,” teased United CEO Robert Taylor, giving no further details about the brand’s future availability in his company’s stores. “We are delighted to continue this longtime Lubbock legacy. It’s part of our West Texas story, too.”

A self-distributing company, United operates 94 stores in Texas and New Mexico under five banners, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons.