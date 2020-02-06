United Supermarkets Promotes 3

United Supermarkets LLC has appointed three people to leadership positions: Tony Crumpton has become chief merchandising officer, Greg Ammons was named EVP of supply chain and strategic projects, and Chris Farr is now director of e-commerce.

Early in his career, Crumpton was a CPA with a large accounting firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. His 37 years with United include leadership roles in store management, operations, fuel, facilities and logistics. In his latest position, Crumpton will oversee all merchandising and marketing efforts for the company.