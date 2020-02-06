United Supermarkets Promotes 3
United Supermarkets LLC has appointed three people to leadership positions: Tony Crumpton has become chief merchandising officer, Greg Ammons was named EVP of supply chain and strategic projects, and Chris Farr is now director of e-commerce.
Early in his career, Crumpton was a CPA with a large accounting firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. His 37 years with United include leadership roles in store management, operations, fuel, facilities and logistics. In his latest position, Crumpton will oversee all merchandising and marketing efforts for the company.
“Certainly, Tony brings a highly unique perspective to this role,” noted Sidney Hopper, president of Lubbock, Texas-based United. “He has had leadership experience in every facet of our company and can lead understanding the details of how all the pieces fit together.”
After 25 years of rising through the ranks from bagger to store director at Albertsons, Ammons joined United in 2000 as an assistant store director. He was later promoted to regional VP for the Amarillo, Texas, region where he lived for 12 years. In 2017, Ammons became United’s VP of strategic initiatives.
“Greg is strong at leading teams and delivering results,” observed Hopper. “He will continue running critical strategic projects for our company, while assuming responsibility for our distribution facilities.”
Having guided United’s e-commerce business as it skyrocketed by 400% over just the past month, Farr started his career at United in 2005 as a checker and went on to become grocery manager and service manager at two different stores before taking on the role of assistant store director at a location in Plano, Texas. In 2016, Chris rolled out United’s e-commerce program.
“Chris began his career in retail and has played a pivotal role in the launch and success of e-commerce in our company,” said Hopper. “He is ready for this next step.”
A self-distributing company, United operates 94 stores under five unique banners in Texas and New Mexico: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.