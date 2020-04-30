Weis Markets Fills 2 Center Store Merch Roles

Weis Markets has promoted Brian Bosworth to senior director of center store merchandising and sales and Ashley Odom to director of center store merchandising.

In his new role, Bosworth will oversee dry grocery, general merchandise; health and beauty care; frozen; dairy; grocery; beer, wine and spirits; and center store field merchandising. He joined Weis Markets in 2011 as a category manager and later worked as center store sales manager and most recently as director of center store merchandising. Bosworth reports to SVP, Merchandising and Sales Richard Gunn.