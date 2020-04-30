Weis Markets Fills 2 Center Store Merch Roles
Weis Markets has promoted Brian Bosworth to senior director of center store merchandising and sales and Ashley Odom to director of center store merchandising.
In his new role, Bosworth will oversee dry grocery, general merchandise; health and beauty care; frozen; dairy; grocery; beer, wine and spirits; and center store field merchandising. He joined Weis Markets in 2011 as a category manager and later worked as center store sales manager and most recently as director of center store merchandising. Bosworth reports to SVP, Merchandising and Sales Richard Gunn.
Succeeding Bosworth in his former position of director of center store merchandising, Odom will be responsible for the day-to-day management of frozen; dairy; and beer, wine and spirits. She came to the company in 2018 as senior category manager for adult beverages, having previously worked in category management positions at Albertsons and Supervalu. Odom reports to Bosworth.
Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.