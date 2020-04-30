Press enter to search
Close search

Weis Markets Fills 2 Center Store Merch Roles

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Weis Markets Fills 2 Center Store Merch Roles

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 04/30/2020
Weis Markets Fills 2 Center Store Merch Roles Brian Bosworth Ashley Odom
Brian Bosworth

Weis Markets has promoted Brian Bosworth to senior director of center store merchandising and sales and Ashley Odom to director of center store merchandising. 

In his new role, Bosworth will oversee dry grocery, general merchandise; health and beauty care; frozen; dairy; grocery; beer, wine and spirits; and center store field merchandising. He joined Weis Markets in 2011 as a category manager and later worked as center store sales manager and most recently as director of center store merchandising. Bosworth reports to SVP, Merchandising and Sales Richard Gunn.

Weis Markets Fills 2 Center Store Merch Roles Brian Bosworth Ashley Odom
Ashley Odom

Succeeding Bosworth in his former position of director of center store merchandising, Odom will be responsible for the day-to-day management of frozen; dairy; and beer, wine and spirits. She came to the company in 2018 as senior category manager for adult beverages, having previously worked in category management positions at Albertsons and Supervalu. Odom reports to Bosworth.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Weis Markets Offers Virtual Nutrition Counseling Platform

Healthie launch includes free nutrition counseling sessions

Weis Markets' Q4 Aided by Targeted Promos, Store Improvements, Lower Prices

Weis Markets' Q4 Aided by Targeted Promos, Store Improvements, Lower Prices

Grocer also ups 2019 ecommerce sales by expanding online ordering

Weis Markets Embraces Computer Generated Ordering

Weis Markets Embraces Computer Generated Ordering

Partnership with Itasca Retail benefits grocer's ecommerce operations

Real Estate Company Acquires 7 Grocery-Anchored Properties

Real Estate Company Acquires 7 Grocery-Anchored Properties

Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic banners are Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Weis Markets

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Food Retailers
Weis Names Donna Banks-Ficcio VP of Center Store Sales & Merch
Frozen Foods
NFRA Holds Board Elections