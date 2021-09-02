United Supermarkets CEO to Retire

United Supermarkets LLC CEO Robert Taylor has revealed he will retire on March 1, and that Sidney Hopper, currently president of Lubbock, Texas-based United, will succeed him. Taylor will remain in an advisory role for the company as EVP – senior advisor.

“I have been working for, or with, this great company for 51 years, and I am ready to have a little more flexible time to spend with my wife, Jan, and our kids and grandkids,” Taylor said in a Feb. 9 video.

The store count of United more than doubled to 96 locations during Taylor’s time at the helm, along with a large expansion of the grocer’s self-distribution center, and the acquisition of a manufacturing facility and ice plant.

In 1971, Taylor began running his father’s wholesale tobacco and candy business, R.C Taylor Wholesale, after his father became ill, and the company flourished under Taylor’s leadership. In July 2007, Taylor sold R.C. Taylor Wholesale to one of his biggest customers, United, and joined the company’s leadership team as VP of logistics. In 2010, Taylor became CEO of United, which subsequently became part of Albertsons in 2014.