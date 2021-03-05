United Grocery Chain Takes a Bite Out of Hunger

During the week of April 26, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertson Market and Amigos donated nearly 40,000 pounds of apples to food banks across Texas and New Mexico as part of the grocer's annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

In the first 10 years of the program, United stores have donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families. In the program's 11th year, the company continues to add to that total.

"We are so proud to continue the tradition of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger donations to food banks across our communities," said Joseph Bunting, produce business director for United. "Now, in our 11th year of this program, we understand just how much these donations mean to the food banks and the families they serve."

The donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos as original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing. Yakima, Wash.-based FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.

The organization has become even more relevant this past year as the COVID-19 pandemic has had a direct impact on the American workforce and its ability to provide food on the table.

For this year's Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, the following food banks will receive donations:

South Plains Food Bank: Lubbock, Texas

High Plains Food Bank: Amarillo, Texas

Food Bank of West Central Texas: Abilene, Texas

Minnie's Food Pantry: Dallas, Texas

West Texas Food Bank: Odessa/Midland, Texas

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank: San Angelo, Texas

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank: Wichita Falls, Texas

Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico: Clovis, N.M.

Roadrunner Food Bank: Albuquerque, N.M.

Storehouse Food Bank of NM – Albuquerque, N.M.

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets LLC – d.b.a. The United Family – has stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, Texas, United operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services, and Llano Logistics.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Albertsons Cos. Inc. Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 398 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.