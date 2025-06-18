Turn Data Into Dollars Through Personalization

Creating an engaging digital experience isn’t always easy for grocers, but the good folks from Mercatus are here to help. Two of the company’s executives, Chief Revenue Officer Randy Crimmins and SVP Retail Operations Lee Lambeth, were on hand last week at Progressive Grocer’s GroceryTech event in Dallas, to show “how a connected customer-first approach is not only possible, but is paying dividends already for those retailers that are committed to leveraging data and connecting the digital commerce experience,” as Crimmins put it.

To do that, retailers must first understand how their customers are going to market and how they’re determining what products to buy. “If you think about the way shoppers are looking at things today, … they’re looking at apps and sites to inform [them] before they even go into the store, before they even make that path to purchase,” explained Lambeth, “and the modern grocery shopper doesn’t think in terms of channels. They’re actually thinking in terms of moments. They make decisions based off real-time needs.”

Indeed, according to Mercatus data, more than 80 million U.S. households placed at least one online grocery order in the month of February 2025, and 90% of grocery shoppers are fluctuating between shopping online and in-store.

Crimmins noted that this growth in online shopping is driven by mass retailers. “They’re prioritizing their investment in their digital infrastructure to drive that experience,” he said, “and simply put, regional grocers and supermarkets are not. … Walmart takes more and more market share from grocers every single day. … Over consecutive quarters, they’ve grown their e-grocery sales directly at the expense of the regional supermarkets up five full percentage points since 2022. They own the journey. They own their data; they own the customer relationship.”

Observing that regional grocers have historically relied on disparate systems that fall short on delivering the experience they want to create, he went on to ask: “What if you could lean into your service-first model and go toe to toe with the mass retailers and win because you own the ability to differentiate your experience both in store and online? You may not win on price every day, but you can win on experience every day in store and online.”

The right approach would be, as Lambeth described it, “a connected grocery platform – it’s not just a website, it’s not just an app, it’s not just a loyalty program. It’s [combining] all these parts together and then enabling a shopper experience that builds lasting relationships. This is how and why grocers have to stop thinking in terms of transactions and start thinking in terms of relationships. Switch the focus from the single transaction to the lifetime value of the customer.”

“A unified platform gets grocers beyond the transactional into the relational, and that’s where you can unlock the long-term value of a shopper,” agreed Crimmins, “but it really begins and ends with data. To be able to grow customer value, you have to understand the customer holistically. In today’s world, ‘holistic’ means you need to understand them digitally, and not at an aggregated level, but at an individual level. How do they engage with you on your digital platforms, your web, your app, your other channels, e-marketing push, SMS text – how are they engaging through all these digital touchpoints with you? You have to collect and connect data across every interaction with a customer, from impression to transaction.”