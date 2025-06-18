Turn Data Into Dollars Through Personalization
He added: “That ability to connect from impression to transaction is foundational to being able to create the digital experience that you want and that consumers expect, because they’re getting it from the mass retailers and elsewhere. It really gives you that ability to deliver a true end-to-end digital experience that’s built around personalized convenience and value, which have always been the two consumer drivers in grocery.”
This means tailoring the shopping experience to an individual shopper’s needs. For in-store shopping, this could involve the app automatically populating a shopping list, based on the items that the shopper buys the most, and the ability to edit the list, which automatically syncs with the store planogram so the shopper can find items efficiently and conveniently.
Other possibilities could include enabling the shopper to scan a barcode to read product content, and deals activated just by the shopper walking through the aisle, along with seamless product suggestions when the shopper is online that automatically pop up based on their purchase history as well as based on when they last purchased the item.
Beyond the store, this could entail seamless curbside pickup services with geolocation that automatically notify the store when the shopper is pulling into the parking lot, and options for last-mile delivery.
“Those are all ways that the digital experience is spanning both the online shopping experience into the in-store experience,” said Crimmins. “The important point is that these pieces aren't isolated actions. They're part of an orchestrated way that you surround the customer and engage with them in personally relevant, meaningful ways. Every engagement, every interaction and every purchase drives additional data that can feed back into the system. You gain additional insight that you can now operationalize further to enhance the experience. So it is a full flywheel effect being fully connected and owning it as a grocer, that experience allows you to drive your bottom line and to keep everything within your ecosystem, not someone else’s.”
The biggest advantage to adopting this strategy? “Customers who log in and shop will actually spend more revenue on a consistent basis, and a unified experience really matters,” explained Lambeth, who introduced several real-world case studies illustrating “why driving digital engagement leads to more revenue, why hybrid shoppers are your most valuable customers, and how personalized offers turn lapsed [customers] into returning [ones].”
Acknowledging the barriers to tech adoption of smaller grocery operators – limited budgets, small staffs, the risk of security breaches, and just general inertia – Crimmins and Lambeth nevertheless urged retailers to act now to upgrade their omnichannel capabilities.
“You’ve got to invest in your digital properties just like you invest in your physical properties,” advised Crimmins. “That gets you in the right mindset that the digital experience is just as important as the physical experience. So understand what cost is appropriate, what kind of return on investments you’re going to get, and create a relative benchmark.”
He went on to suggest “a microservices architecture that allows you to more easily change out components to create the experience that you want, and that can be phased in over time, because a lot of times, lift and shift is not practical to go from what you have today immediately to what you want the next day. It’s typically a phased deployment. It may be starting with your web and mobile experience, then adding in loyalty, then adding in e-commerce and adding in other components. You need to be on a platform that's extensible to where you want to go so you don't have to re-platform every two years down the road, so you can scale easily.”
The alternative to acting now is lost sales. “If you don't have [a unified platform] available to them, they’re going to go somewhere else, because there are other options,” warned Crimmins, “so you’ve got to be there and make sure that you give ’em all the different ways that they can shop at your store.”
Lambeth put it more succinctly, rejiggering a famous movie quote: “Build it right, and they will come and stay with you.”