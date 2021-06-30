Advertisement
06/30/2021

Turkey Hill Names 2 New Execs

Andy Jacobs and Paul Gagliano join ice cream and drink manufacturer in key roles
Lynn Petrak
a man wearing a suit and tie
Andy Jacobs

Turkey Hill, LLC is onboarding two new leaders, naming Andy Jacobs as CEO and Paul Gagliano as chief customer officer.

Jacobs and Gagliano bring a proverbial wealth of experience and knowledge to the Lancaster, Penn.-based manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream, frozen novelties and refrigerated drinks.

Jacobs, a member of Turkey Hill’s board of directors for the past two years, most recently served as EVP, chief customer and experience officer and COO at Hostess Brands. He was also president of Wolfgang Candy Co. and held leadership positions at The Hershey Co., Brach's Confections and Nabisco.

Gagliano will leverage his own 30 years of industry work, following previous roles as SVP of North American sales at nutritional product manufacturer CytoSport, Inc. and as director of grocery at Pepsi Bottling Co.

“Andy is a highly talented executive with decades of experience in the branded food and beverage industry, and his guidance as a member of the board has been instrumental to Turkey Hill's success over the past two years. Paul is an accomplished commercial executive with highly relevant experience and will be pivotal in executing Turkey Hill's growth strategy,” said Robert Pistilli, a Turkey Hill board member.

