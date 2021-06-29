Sabra Gets a New Leader

Spread the word: There’s a new president and CEO at Sabra Dipping Co., LLC. The Queens, N.Y.-based company announced the hiring of Joey Bergstein, former CEO at Seventh Generation.

In this leadership position, Bergstein will help Sabra expand its portfolio of fresh hummus, guacamole and other dips and spreads as demand for plant-based and more sustainable foods continues to grow. He brings with him a strong background in sales, marketing and e-commerce, gleaned through his work at Seventh Generation and, before that, at Procter & Gamble, Molson and Diageo.

“A transformational leader, Joey is uniquely positioned to propel Sabra’s growth while ensuring our every success also nourishes human and environmental wellness. During his time at Seventh Generation, Joey set a clear and inspiring mission and built a business with a focus on growth through sustainability,” said David Rader, Sabra’s board chair. Rader also thanked outgoing CEO Tomer Harpaz for his contributions over the last three years.

Bergstein will step into his new position at Sabra Foods on July 8.