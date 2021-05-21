Ice Cream Innovations Keep Category Growing

Pop Up Grocer, an innovative retail concept that brings a carefully curated selection of products to cities across the United States, carries a range of categories that appeal to consumers regardless of age, ethnicity or socioeconomic status, including ice cream and novelties.

“Consumers, broadly, are looking for in frozen treats what they’re looking for elsewhere in the grocery store — better-made versions of the products that bring them joy,” notes Emily Schildt, founder of New York-based Pop Up Grocer. “So, in an ice cream, they want simple ingredients they recognize and understand: milk, cream, sugar. If they follow a nondairy diet or are just looking to explore these options for something different, they might look for a coconut or banana base, or something totally original like Eclipse’s cassava, potato, oat and corn blend. Even [our] diet-friendly options offer higher standards, like Cloud & Joy’s ice creams with organic, sustainably sourced ingredients, and less than 100 calories per scoop.”

Sacred Serve, a Chicago-based maker of plant-based gelato, is one of the emerging brands featured at Pop Up Grocer during its sojourn in the Windy City this month.

“Taste and texture are always king in this category, but now, more than ever before, we are seeing consumers looking at indulgence through the lens of health and wellness,” asserts Sacred Serve founder Kailey Donewald. “As consumers are becoming more educated around ingredients and the health benefits of a plant-based diet, we are seeing a massive shift in buying behavior. Plant-based/nondairy alternatives are popping up quickly to meet this new demand. In both dairy and nondairy sets, there is a continued preference for clean-label, low-sugar and less processed ingredients. Ice cream remains the most popular segment today, but with double-digit growth being seen in the nondairy segment, I anticipate that to flip rather quickly.”

According to Donewald, the brand has “found success in pairing temporary price reductions on shelf with geo-targeted digital ads and influencer marketing. We’ve also seen success cross promoting with other brands in-store using instant redeemable coupons on each other’s packaging to catch consumers walking down different aisles of the store and directing them back to frozen. As a wellness brand, we believe our core consumer is often not even walking down the frozen desserts aisle, as they are more focused on the perimeter. Anything we can do to get placement or messaging in fresh will be tremendously impactful.”

Even at more mainstream grocers, this segment of frozen desserts has experienced strong growth. “Plant-based and nondairy continue to be on trend, and we have seen an increase in fruit bars, nondairy desserts and better-for-you ice cream,” affirms Linda SanGiacomo, VP marketing at Mansfield, Mass.-based Roche Bros., which relies on digital promotions, in-store end caps and its weekly ad flier to spur sales of ice cream and novelties.