Trader Joe's Expanding in Tennessee

Shoppers in the community of Murfreesboro will soon be able shop their own Trader Joe's.

Trader Joe’s is expanding its presence in Nashville, but exactly where the specialty grocers’ new store will be located remains a mystery.

Several media reports from the Tennessee capital noted the new store is forthcoming. In fact, The Tennessean quoted Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland’s post on X, noting that “It’s happening!” A Trader Joe’s spokesperson confirmed to the Tennessean that the Nashville metro area would be home to a new store, but specifics on timing and location were not shared.

Currently, the Nashville area is home to three Trader Joe’s, a small format specialty grocer that sells a broad selection of private label products. The stores at 3909 Hillsboro Pike and at 90 White Bridge Road are located just to the southwest of the city’s downtown. A third location is in the city’s southern suburb of Franklin at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, just off of Interstate 65.

The forthcoming addition of Trader Joe’s to Murfreesboro, located southeast of Nashville, appears to be an effort that is a decade in the making. The Tennessean report noted that McFarland has been working to attract Trader Joe’s to his city since becoming Mayor in 2014.

“We’re not only excited for what this brings to the community, but what it really says to other businesses looking to locate in Murfreesboro,” McFarland said.

The city has also been working to attract Sprouts Farmers Market to the community. In 2020, the Murfreesboro City Council spent $2.4 million to buy property off Interstate 24 for a new Costco store. The property is leased by the retail giant, which opened a store in 2021.