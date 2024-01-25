Tops Markets Rolls Out New Specialty Pharmacy Program

Tops' expanded specialty pharmacy services will provide more convenient and personalized care for patients with chronic and complex medical conditions.

Tops Markets LLC has officially launched the new Tops Markets Specialty Pharmacy Program. The grocer’s expanded specialty pharmacy services will provide more convenient and personalized care for patients with chronic and complex medical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, hepatitis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis and Crohn’s disease. Under the program, patients have access to specialty medications, which can be complex to administer, have a high cost, and/or require special storage or handling, at their local community pharmacies.

Since specialty medications require strict adherence to a treatment plan to ensure successful outcomes for patients, Tops Specialty Pharmacy will become an integral part of a patient’s health care team. Services include providing educational resources, creating an individualized clinical care plan, coordinating insurance benefits, navigating financial assistance to help patients afford their medications, and ensuring continuous patient care throughout the course of their treatment.

These specialty pharmacy services will be supported by an expert team of specialty pharmacists and patient care coordinators. Along with local community Tops pharmacists, they will provide personalized patient center care.

“As we continue to expand the services we offer our customers, Tops is committed to making it even easier for you to get every healthy thing you need in one quick stop, and that includes your pharmacy needs,” noted Tops President Ron Ferri. “With the strategic merger between Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 Supermarkets to form Northeast Grocery Inc., expanding our specialty pharmacy services is an exciting milestone.”

“We are looking forward to offering Tops customers the highly regarded comprehensive specialty pharmacy services that Price Chopper/Market 32 Supermarkets customers have come to trust and value,” added Scott Guisinger, VP of pharmacy at Northeast Shared Services, a subsidiary of Northeast Grocery that provides support services to Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 Supermarkets.

In addition to the new Specialty Pharmacy Program, Tops pharmacies offer such programs such as immunizations and medication therapy management, as well as medication discounts through the Tops $3.99+Plan generic program.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. NGI has also been named among PG’s 2024 Top Regional Grocers.