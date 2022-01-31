Tops Holding Olympic Games for Produce

In honor of the Winter Olympics taking place in Beijing Jan. 30-Feb. 26, associates at Tops Markets LLC are holding their own games – in the produce department. During the next several weeks, associates across the grocer’s three-state Northeast market area will go for the gold in a produce-themed Olympics.

“Back by popular demand is our Tops Produce Olympics, something our team members look forward to each time we hold this healthy competition,” noted Jeff Cady, director, produce and floral at Tops. “We recognize that during the winter months, consumers are less likely to be thinking about fruits and vegetables, so this is a great way to bring them to the forefront. This challenge encourages our associates to remind the community of the importance of getting their five recommended daily servings in a fun and engaging way, and maybe even try something new.”

The Tops Produce Olympics will pit store teams against one another in such categories as the Peelz Mandarin Moguls Event, the Idaho Potato Lovers Luge Event, the Bob Sledding with Berries Event, and the Speed Skating with Seedless Grapes Event.

Teams will earn points for the creativity of their produce displays as well as their ability to boost consumer awareness of the importance of eating more fruits and vegetables. Along with the much- coveted gold, bronze and silver medals and regional awards will be presented.

The grocer last rolled out a Produce Olympics promotion to coincide with the Summer Games in Tokyo in July-August 2021. The grocer has held such competitions since 2012.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops has 158 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees, and employs more than 14,000 associates. Under a merger agreement with Price Chopper/Market 32, the two companies will be managed locally by their respective leaders and continue to be referred to by their established banners, but are owned and overseen by parent company Northeast Grocery Inc. Based in Schenectady, N.Y., and founded by the Golub family, Price Chopper/Market 32 operates 130 Price Chopper and Market 32 grocery stores and one Market Bistro, employing 18,000 teammates in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Price Chopper/Market 32 is No. 56 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Tops is No. 66 on the list.