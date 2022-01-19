Northeast Grocery CEO Scott Grimmett to Retire

Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets, has revealed the impending retirement of CEO Scott Grimmett in February, at which time former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci will take over the role.

Grimmett has spent 48 years in the retail grocery industry. After 10 years at Price Chopper/Market 32, several of them spent working on the merger between Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets, which was completed last November, and then putting in place the right people and processes for the merged company’s first year, he decided to retire to spend more time with his family in Arizona. Grimmett will work with Curci to ensure a smooth leadership transition and also offer his consulting services.

“We have been extraordinarily fortunate to have Scott Grimmett lead us through the merger process and develop the strategies and plans to move the company forward,” said NGI Board Co-Chair Jerry Golub. “First at Price Chopper/Market 32 and most recently at NGI, Scott has shown exceptional leadership qualities and vision. We wish him the best as he retires.”

“Working at Price Chopper/Market 32 and helping to lead the organization through this merger has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” noted Grimmett. “I want to thank all of the teammates and associates at Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops who have worked so hard to serve our customers, especially during these difficult times. I also want to thank the Golub family for trusting me to shepherd this exceptional company into the next phase of its near century of industry leadership.”