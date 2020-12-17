Tops in Education Program to Offer Double Give Back Days

During the month of January, Tops Markets LLC will enable schools to earn double the rewards as part of its Tops in Education Program, with participants having the ability to earn up to 10% for their school(s).

Throughout January, designated school(s) will earn double the rewards when program members buy such participating products as Tops Brand, Full Circle, TopCare, Tippy Toes, Simply Done, That’s Smart or Best Yet products* with a registered Tops BonusPlus Card.

“As we enter into the New Year, Tops wanted to help our local schools start it off on the right foot,” said Kathleen Allen, senior manager of community relations for Tops.

Since the began in 2012, Tops has donated more than $1.1 million to 1,100-plus participating schools. In 2019 alone, the program raised more than $161,000 for local schools.

To register, shoppers can visit www.topsmarkets.com/education to sign up their designated school(s) and find helpful tips from the program’s most successful school fundraisers. A shopper can designate as many as three schools across grades K-12 to receive funds from the program during the 2020-21 school year, running Sept. 1, 2020-May 31, 2021. Households that were previously registered for the program during the 2019-20 school year will automatically be rolled over into the new school year.

When shoppers purchase the private brands listed above with a registered Tops BonusPlus card, the grocer contributes up to 5% of the purchase to the school(s) of your choice.

“Tops in Education helps our shoppers support the youth of their communities,” added Allen. “This program fulfills a promise to our shoppers, a promise that helps them receive a fantastic value while helping provide funding to educational programs in the towns that we serve.”

Williamsville, New York-based Tops operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 14,500 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 63 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.