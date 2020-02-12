Tops Adds More Contactless Options

To further alleviate any shopper trepidation during the pandemic, Tops Markets LLC is expanding its contactless services, including Shop+Scan, Tap & Go payment options, and e-Gift Cards.

With the Tops Shop + Scan app, customers can scan items with their phone, and then bag them as they shop. While shopping, the user will see a running total and watch their savings and rewards automatically apply. When finished, they simply visit any pay station for an expedited checkout, allowing customers to get in and out of the store quickly.

Tops began piloting the Shop + Scan app at a location in Amherst, New York, during the summer, and has recently expanded it to six western New York locations:

East Amherst (9660 Transit Road)

Hamburg (6150 South Park Avenue)

Orchard Park (3201 Southwestern Boulevard)

East Aurora (65 Grey Street)

Grand Island (2140 Grand Island Boulevard)

Buffalo/Kenmore (1740 Sheridan Drive)

"We are excited to bring this innovative new technology to even more customers in western New York after a very successful pilot at our Amherst, New York, location," said Ed Rick, Tops' director, consumer marketing and digital. "It’s so easy to use. All you need to do is download the Tops Shop + Scan app, connect to our free in-store Wi-Fi, enter your Tops BonusPlus card number, and you are ready to shop."

Aligned with services like Apple, Google and Samsung Pay, along with many compatible credit and debit cards, the Tap & Go option allows shoppers to simply tap the checkout console with their phone or credit card to complete their transaction. This new digital wallet is currently available in most Tops store locations, with full implementation expected to be complete by the end of the year.

“In a time where we are laser-focused on everything we are coming into contact with, Tap & Go payment is a great way to offer peace of mind to our shoppers,” said Kathy Sautter, public and media relations manager for Tops.

Customers can also purchase Tops gift cards online at Topsmarkets.com/Giftcards and choose between digital eGift cards sent by email or traditional plastic gift cards delivered by postal mail. Digital eGift cards can be immediately delivered to the recipient’s inbox, or users can choose a specific date/time for arrival.

Additionally, Tops is continuing to offer services such as senior shopping hours (Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 6:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m.), and home delivery and curbside pickup at the vast majority of stores.

Shopper safety and the well-being of associates remain top priorities at Tops. Since early March, the food retailer has implemented dozens of additional safety measures and continues to emphasize their importance with store and warehouse team members. Some of these measures include increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization, mask requirements, guidance signs, plexiglass barriers, monitoring in-store congestion, and proper distancing. Tops also continues to research and invest in new cleaning solutions and processes as they become available. For example, many stores now have electrostatic sprayers that disinfect and kill germs within one minute while helping to cover more ground when sanitizing.

Williamsville, New York-based Tops operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 14,500 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont.