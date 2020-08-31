Tops Introduces Shop + Scan App

Recognizing that customers are increasingly seeking contactless shopping options, Tops Markets LLC has begun piloting the Tops Shop + Scan app at a location in Amherst, New York.

With the app, customers can use their phone to scan their selected groceries, and then they bag their items as they shop. During the shopping trip, the user will see a running total , and watch their savings and rewards automatically apply. When they’re done, they visit to the designated pay station for a fast and easy checkout process.

“We’re excited to pilot this program at one of our stores and offer it to our customers as an easy and added bonus to their shopping experience,” said Ed Rick, Tops’ director, consumer marketing and digital. “It’s so easy to use! All you need to do is download the app, connect to our in-store wifi and enter your Tops BonusPlus card information.”

The grocer plans to expand the technology to other locations in the next few months, but has not yet provided details on which stores will offer the app next.

Williamsville, New York-based Tops operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 14,500 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont. The company is No. 63 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of