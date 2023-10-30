Tops Brings Back Christmas Bonus

Tops Markets LLC has brought back its popular Tops Christmas Bonus promotion. Now in its eighth season, the program has saved shoppers more than $15 million on their holiday shopping, including groceries, gas and gifts, according to the northeastern grocer.

Tops Christmas Bonus enables shoppers to save $10 at many of their other favorite retailers and restaurants by picking up a range of 25-plus gift cards at one convenient location while they do their weekly shopping. This year’s program features gift cards from Kohl’s, JCPenney, Uber (new partner this year), Old Navy, GAP, AMC (new partner this year), Macy’s, Toys R Us, Best Buy, GameStop, Regal, Sony, Spafinder, Panera, Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops, Applebee’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chili’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Outback Steakhouse (new partner this year), Barnes and Noble, Fanatics, Yankee Candle (new partner this year), Carrabbas, and Texas Roadhouse.

Additionally, shoppers who use their Tops BonusPlus account will automatically earn one gift point for every grocery purchase of $50 or more at Tops. They can use one gift point at checkout to buy a $50 gift card for just $40 to the participating companies listed above, for a 20% savings. Gift points can be redeemed at any Tops store, with no limit on how many times shoppers can save during the promotion, which runs until Dec. 24. There is, however, a limit of one $10 discount per $50 gift card, and the points must be redeemed by Dec. 31.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC has approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.