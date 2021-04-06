Tillamook County Creamery Association Hires Peggy Han as CFO

Oregon's Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has named Peggy Han as its new EVP and CFO. Based in TCCA’s Portland Outpost facility, she will oversee and manage controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury and information technology for the farmer-owned cooperative.

Han joins TCCA from her most recent role as CEO of Vitamin World USA. She also has extensive experience in the grocery industry based on her 15 years at Safeway, Inc., which included a stint as head of finance for Safeway’s Own Brands packaged foods division. She earned an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley.

“We are committed to being a company of good financial stewards and visionary leaders and that starts with the exceptional talent of our people – like Peggy,” said Patrick Criteser, TCCA's president and CEO. “We are in an exciting period of brand growth and expansion, and I have full confidence she will be a strong addition to the TCCA executive team. We welcome her impressive depth of experience and know that she will be instrumental in the continued success of our co-op.”

