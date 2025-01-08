Study Affirms Growing Use of Digital Tools to Solve Labor Challenges
"Retail is at a turning point," declared Gaurav Pant, chief insights officer at Incisiv. "The focus on convenience, driven by labor challenges and changing consumer expectations, is fundamentally reshaping how retailers approach technology investment and customer experience."
The study identified three other significant changes that are affecting retail, including the role of mobile technology in retailer success, the opportunity of personalization at scale and the deployment of AI for high-value use cases. For instance, the research showed that 42% of retailers plan to implement mobile apps with in-store features by 2026, up from the current 19%. As for personalization at scale, only 13% of respondents said they are satisfied with their current personalization strategies. On the AI front, more grocers are focusing on high-value applications for AI that demonstrate a clear return on investment.