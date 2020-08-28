Stop & Shop Targets Steakhouse Lovers

Stop & Shop is bringing the white-tablecloth steakhouse experience to shoppers' homes with a new line of high-end beef.

Taste of Inspirations Black Angus beef, a co-branded, exclusive partnership with the 1855 brand, is now available in the meat department at all Stop & Shop locations or for pickup and delivery.

The Taste of Inspirations Black Angus beef assortment includes an array of tender steaks and roasts, as well a variety of ground beef and patty options. Stop & Shop is also making it easy to cook this restaurant-quality beef at home with recipes to get customers inspired, like Grilled Ribeye with Chimichurri Sauce and Grilled Steak with Corn Salsa. Stop & Shop’s Taste of Inspirations line also features deli meats, sauces, marinades, appetizers, frozen treats, and more.

This move from Stop & Shop comes as consumers are clamoring for more restaurant-quality meals at home due to the pandemic, and with Labor Day weekend right around the corner.

“We are excited to offer a superior line of Black Angus beef that represents top quality at a great value for our customers,” said Gordon Reid, president of Stop & Shop. “With more than a dozen options in-store, this new offering will add a fine-tasting choice to small gatherings for the Labor Day holiday or any meals at home.”

According to Stop & Shop, the 1855 brand carefully chooses family ranches that have a passion for raising high-quality Angus cattle, and its cattle are required to meet 10 strict program criteria to become USDA certified. In addition, only one in eight cattle qualifies to become USDA Certified under the 1855 brand. Sourced from the grain-rich areas of the northern plains region, cuts of Taste of Inspirations Black Angus beef are marbled for a rich, juicy flavor and uncompromising tenderness, and are processed in only two U.S. facilities with uniform standards and procedures.

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC, an Ahold Delhaize USA company based in Quincy, Massachusetts, employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.